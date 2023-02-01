While George Osborne was busy negotiating a giveaway of the Parthenon marbles, it appears he’d have been better placed adverting strikes by union workers at the British Museum.

This picket keeps getting bigger and bigger 💪 #PCSonstrike pic.twitter.com/bOLVHwfTXl — PCS Culture Group (@PCSCultureGroup) February 1, 2023

While his workers strike, wealthy George Osborne was unfortunately spotted on the Central Line by a left winger this morning who leapt at the opportunity to confront him face-to-face about his record on austerity. He may have rehabilitated his reputation among the liberal commentariat, less so with hard-left wingers…

Fatima claims she said “f**k you” to the former chancellor while he “pretended that he didn’t see [her]”. At least the government have ministerial cars…