While George Osborne was busy negotiating a giveaway of the Parthenon marbles, it appears he’d have been better placed adverting strikes by union workers at the British Museum.

While his workers strike, wealthy George Osborne was unfortunately spotted on the Central Line by a left winger this morning who leapt at the opportunity to confront him face-to-face about his record on austerity. He may have rehabilitated his reputation among the liberal commentariat, less so with hard-left wingers…

Fatima claims she said “f**k you” to the former chancellor while he “pretended that he didn’t see [her]”. At least the government have ministerial cars…
February 1 2023 @ 16:28
