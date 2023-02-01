Boris: Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine Immediately

Overnight, Boris appeared on Fox News with Bret Baier to discuss the outlook on Ukraine. Taking a less-than-subtle dig at Biden’s decision to rule out supplying Ukraine F-16 fighter jets…

“Every time we’ve said that it would be a mistake to give such and such an item of weaponry, we end up doing it and it ends up being the right thing for Ukraine. I remember being told that it was the wrong idea to give them the anti-tank shoulder-launched missiles. Actually they were indispensable, and the United States under Donald Trump gave them the javelins… all I’m saying is: save time, save money, save lives. Give the Ukrainians what they need.”

“This is the moment to double down”…