With 100,000 civil servants on strike today, Guido wandered around Whitehall to see how many of them have actually bothered to show up to the picket lines. While the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and BEIS had a larger turnout, the Home Office, DLUHC, DEFRA, DWP, and the Department for Education all had nigh-on no-shows. The Home Office was almost completely deserted…

From what Guido saw, there were about 200 picketers across Westminster in total. The other 99,800 must be striking from home…