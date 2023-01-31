For all the talk of Sir Keir’s prawn cocktail offensive – even last night, he insisted his party is now “pro-trade, pro-business and pro-worker” at its international trade reception – Guido’s got some bad news. Labour is already whacking up its business rates…

The party’s exhibition guide for its 2023 conference up in Liverpool is now available, and prices have gone up across the board. The cheapest option, a 2 metre square cubicle, cost £4,150 last year. This year it’s £4,750. An above inflation increase of over 14%…

The deluxe experience, a 4m x 3m “prime shell scheme“, will now set you back a whopping £16,500, up from £14,350. A 15% increase.

Clearly confident they can get away with it now they’re riding so high in the polls. So much for being “proud of being pro-business”…