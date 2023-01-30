Nadhim Zahawi’s local association has just emailed members following Nadhim’s fall from grace yesterday, and it doesn’t read well for the embattled MP. Amid calls for him to resign from Parliament – admittedly spearheaded by the LibDems – the association flags the upcoming selection vote as per the party’s constitution, and ominously says “We look forward to campaigning and re-electing a Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon at the next General Election”. Notably not committing to Nadhim as their candidate…

The notice says the association “respects the result of [the] enquiry [sic], along with the decision and action by the Prime Minister”.

“we commend Mr Zahawi for being a hardworking, collaborative and approachable constituency MP with an open door for residents, many of whom he has helped. We are confident he will continue to serve constituents conscientiously from the back benches. Stratford-on-Avon Conservative Association is bound by the constitution of the Conservative & Unionist Party. In preparation for the next General Election all Conservative Associations will be selecting their parliamentary candidates and in the coming weeks Stratford-on-Avon Conservative Association will follow due process for the selection procedure.”

It doesn’t sound positive for Zahawi’s fortunes at said re-selection battle…