As avid followers of the trials and – many – tribulations of the Good Law Project, co-conspirators will be delighted to learn there will soon be yet another way of keeping track of Jolyon’s losses. The Good Law Project is looking to bolster its digital output and is hiring someone to manage their TikTok. Whoever they hire will have a big job on their hand. The account is currently sat on 88 followers.

Jolyon is looking for a keen, young upstart who has experience amplifying the voices of marginalised communities. One of the job’s responsibilities is to “engage with influencers”. Presumably Matt Hancock is off the table.

The hire will also need to share the values of the Good Law Project. The claim that “We hold our hands up if we get something wrong” is probably overdue a revision. Though, to be fair to Jolyon, he certainly lives up to the requirement of being “open to the possibility of failure”.

Tech-savvy co-conspirators looking for a career change can apply here.