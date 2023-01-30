Iceland supermarket boss Richard Walker is still determined to become a Tory MP at the next election – and is vowing to stick around as the company’s chair even if he’s elected to Parliament. Speaking to This is Money over the weekend, Walker, who’s led the £4 billion family firm for over four years, pointed out “plenty of MPs have second jobs.” Clearly not putting all his eggs in one basket…

“I think it is important that people know what the outside world is like – what it is like to pay the wages on a Friday […] I’ll give it my all – but with regards to Iceland, nothing changes. It is important politics has people that aren’t just inside the Westminster bubble.”

Guido’s inclined to agree – learning a thing or two about the real world before entering politics is always a good thing. While Walker’s planning his next gig, however, his would-be colleagues might be thinking about his current second job. He also happens to chair environmental group Surfers Against Sewage, which campaigned with Extinction Rebellion this month to attack Conservative MPs who voted against tougher laws on dumping sewage in the ocean.

Could make for awkward conversations on the green benches…