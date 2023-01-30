Amid growing rumours that the former Tory leader might take up the appointment as Nadhim Zahawi’s successor, William Hague has ruled out taking the job of Conservative Party Chair. There would have been no constitutional problems with a Lord taking the job, and he’s been very chummy with Rishi Sunak during his career in politics. Sunak being his successor in Richmond (Yorks)…

Despite being suited to the role, Hague tells The Times, “Under no circumstances” will he take the job. The bookies had him on 5/1. Bad luck if you took a punt…