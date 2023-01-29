Rishi Sunak has just announced he’s sacked Nadhim Zahawi after his independent advisor on ministerial standards found a “serious breach of the Ministerial Code”. No. 10 just published the letter from Sunak to Zahawi informing him of his dismissal.
“Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.”
The government has also published Sir Laurie Magnus’s investigation in full. Some of the key findings:
He concludes:
“I consider that Mr Zahawi, in holding the high privilege of being a Minister of the Crown, has shown insufficient regard for the General Principles of the Ministerial Code and the requirements in particular, under the seven Principles of Public Life, to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour. I want to commend Mr Zahawi for his willingness to assist with my inquiry. I also fully appreciate the pressures faced by Ministers as they address the complex issues of government and the difficulties they encounter in balancing the demands of their personal lives and their ministerial responsibilities. These factors, however, cannot mitigate my overall judgement that Mr Zahawi’s conduct as a Minister has fallen below the high standards that, as Prime Minister, you rightly expect from those who serve in your government.”
Read Magnus’s findings in full below:
