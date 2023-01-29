Nadhim Zahawi is a charmer and a popular figure within the party. He will be wondering if his remarkable journey from refugee without a word of English to MP for Shakespeare’s hometown and holder of one of the highest offices of the crown has come to an end. He plans to stay on as a loyal backbench MP. Even with the Tories 20 points behind in the polls his seat is still forecast to be held by the Tories. It was only a few months ago that he threw in his hat to become leader of the party and Prime Minister. Hope remains eternal…