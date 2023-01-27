WATCH: Jared O’Mara’s “Sh*tfaced” BBC Interview

As Jared O’Mara’s fraud trial rumbles on, with increasingly salacious allegations emerging by the day, Guido was struck by one revelation from yesterday’s proceedings. A text message from one of Jared’s co-defendants alleged:

“You got sh*tfaced before a Look North TV interview and then harassed a female member of staff.”

With the court hearing the disgraced Labour MP had downed a litre of vodka beforehand. Well, Guido has managed to track down the interview in question above. He holds up surprisingly well, all things considered…
mdi-tag-outline Court
mdi-account-multiple-outline Jared O'Mara
mdi-timer January 27 2023 @ 16:16 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments