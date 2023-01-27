Not to be outdone by GB News landing Jacob Rees-Mogg, this morning TalkTV has announced that Nadine Dorries will be joining them as a regular presenter. Her first guest? Boris Johnson…

Nadine will grace our TV sets every Friday evening at 8pm with a new show, beginning February 3rd, and will cover politics, sport and culture – perfect for a former DCMS Secretary.

It’s not the first time Nadine’s presented on the channel, having previously filled in for Piers Morgan while he was on holiday. She chaired a great discussion on Channel 4, including whether we “Should we be proud of programmes like ‘My Massive C**k’?” Presumably the fact she managed to boost Piers’ ratings while standing in for him helped her land the gig…