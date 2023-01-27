Jeremy Hunt Clarifies Taxes After Bungled Q&A Answers

After Jeremy Hunt’s robotic speech this morning, the Lobby took to applying similar scrutiny to his tax affairs as they have been to his predecessor-but-one. After being asked if he’s ever had to pay HMRC a fine, Jeremy chose to avoid answering – twice – instead saying:

“I’m not going to talk about my personal tax affairs, but I don’t think there’s anything you’d find interesting to write about”

When pressed further by Harry Cole, he responded that “people at home aren’t remotely interested”. It’s not the first time Jeremy’s tax affairs have been scrutinised.

Guido understands that unlike Rishi who waited over four hours to put out a clarifying statement, Hunt’s just given a pool interview to the BBC where he confirmed he has never received a penalty from HMRC. Advisors really should be prepping clear answers to these inevitable questions…