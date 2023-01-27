This week in Westminster has been dominated by accusations of sleaze and scandal and – in unrelated news – the latest update of the Register of Members’ Financial Interests is out. The big winner from this update is Matt Hancock, who’s just declared his £48,000 serialisation fee from the Mail and £320,000 I’m A Celeb holiday pay. That works out to £17,800 for every day he spent away from his constituents…

Jeremy Corbyn is also not doing so badly. The grifting grandpa raked in £78,000 more from his legal fee war chest – funded by the many for the few – as he also took home £50,000 in a donation (again for legal fees) from one Wael Kabbani. After Jez settled his case, an update to his gofundme claimed he was liable for £900,000 in legal fees. He’s currently raised about half of that and, by Guido’s calculations, has declared just over £260,000. With Kabbani’s £50,000 on top, he’s still got a long way to go. It seems Jeremy might have to go Russian cap in hand for a while longer…

If there’s a major upset at the next election, at least Emily Thornberry can rest easy knowing there’s always showbiz to fall back on. Lady Nugee earned £250 from her singsong stint on Matt Forde’s podcast. Man of the people, Lee Anderson is also living up to his salt of the earth credentials. He received a donation of £15,000 from… the Carlton Club.

Amongst other new declarations that might be of interest:

Jess Phillips received £2,7000 from her Paper Review slot.

Ed “we need greater transparency” Davey raked in £7,500 from Lib Dem donors.

Liz Saville Roberts and Chris Stephens brought in a collective £63,000 in union funding for their work as union committee chairs.

Anthony Mangnall had a successful fundraising event, raising £8,000.

Steve Baker received £10,000 from Neil Record.

John Healey got £43,000 in funding to support his work as Shadow Defence Secretary.

Co-conspirators can read the full register here.