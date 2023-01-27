GP’s Campaign for Labour Not Mentioned By Sky News

Dr Simon Taylor has been a busy man these past few weeks. Earlier in the month, Guido reported on his ITV News appearance, where the channel introduced Taylor simply as “a GP in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire”, and sat back as he ranted about the government’s handling of the NHS and claimed “It was easier to get patients seen in Afghanistan.” Completely overlooking the fact he’s been openly campaigning for Labour for at least five years…

Clearly Taylor’s growing fond of the limelight. Last night he was back on the airwaves, this time as an audience member for Sky News‘ “Can the NHS Survive?” panel discussion. Again, he compared the health service to a war zone, and again he was described only as “a military doctor”. The woman sat by his side, Josie Potts, also just happens to be a Labour councillor in Bassetlaw.

Maybe Sky News would be forgiven for overlooking Taylor’s campaigning if it was in the distant past. It isn’t. In fact, Simon has spent most of January obsessed with Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith and actively campaigning with the Labour candidate, Jo White. Last week he turned up in Parliament and had to be escorted out:

Before that he filmed a bizarre stunt outside Clarke-Smith’s constituency office, where he gave CPR to a mannequin while sporting a Nye Bevan football shirt:

Of course, Taylor is perfectly free to record himself resuscitating dummies in the name of the Labour Party. It’s just useful context for viewers when he compares NHS hospitals to Afghanistan…