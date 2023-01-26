Zelenskyy: It Would Be a “Pleasure” to See Boris in an Ambassadorial Role

Speaking to Kay Burley, Zelenskyy said it’d be a “pleasure” to see Boris in an ambassadorial role for Britain in Ukraine, though stuck loyally to Rishi on the question of whether he’d like Boris back as Prime Minister.

“Embassy? He will be ambassador from Britain in Ukraine? With pleasure! He is good guy, I’m not sure he is ready for such theaters but who knows, with pleasure. With pleasure.”

“I think it is not correct to me to support Johnson to be Prime Minister when Rishi is Prime Minister, it’s not correct I’m sorry. We have good relations with Sunak. I think we had more long relations with Johnson because it was more long time, and of course we’re in difficult time – a full scale invasion – and I saw Johnson in different situations, I saw him not in war and then in full scale war. That is why, we have special relations.”