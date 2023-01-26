Piers’ Ratings 💥Boom💥 Thanks to Guido’s Exclusive

Piers Morgan’s TalkTV ratings soared to 40,000 viewers last night, as Rosie Duffield appeared on the show to discuss the trans row engulfing the Labour Party. The show’s terrestrial ratings shot up by 12,000 just as Piers aired Guido’s exclusive recording of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named…

Duffield herself pushed back on Doyle’s lies, claiming she’s only met him once, and slammed Keir for his inability to define a woman. Even calling it “dystopian”…

“…[I’m] speechless, really. I mean it just seems kind of mad, y’know. It’s dystopian. I don’t know what to make of it, half the time it just seems funny, half the time it’s really scary.”

A great show. Always happy to help, Piers…