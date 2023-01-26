Jacob Rees-Mogg Confirms GB News Show

As Guido first reported back in November, Jacob Rees-Mogg is launching his own show on GB News in the coming weeks. The channel confirmed the move this morning with a video message from the ex-Business Secretary himself, revealing he’ll be taking the show on tour across the country in front of live audiences. Speaking this morning, Rees-Mogg said:

“GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme.”

No news on the programme’s name yet. Surely “Mogglebox”…