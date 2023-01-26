Andrew Bridgen has followed through on his threat to set the lawyers on Matt Hancock. This morning Chopper reports Bridgen has sued Hancock for £100,000 for his “defamatory tweet falsely alleging that [he is] antisemitic”. Bridgen gave Hancock three days to apologise – he refused…

Hancock, however, isn’t backing down. In fact, now he wants an apology from Bridgen…

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said:

“What Matt said was obviously not libellous and he stands by his comments. Rather than wasting his time and money on an absurd libel case he will undoubtedly lose, let’s hope Bridgen does the right thing and apologises for the hurt he’s caused and keeps his offensive view to himself in future.”

Popcorn…