Redfield & Wilton has published word clouds depicting the policies voters most associate with Rishi and Sir Keir respectively. The bigger the phrase, the more frequent the response. Lo and behold, the most frequent response for both leaders, the policy that’s had the most cut through outside the Westminster bubble, is… “Don’t know”. Along with “not much”, “no idea”, and “not a clue”.

The good news for Rishi, at least, is that furlough, the economy, inflation and healthcare all make appearances. Although the fact voters associate the PM with “making maths compulsory” about as much as his economic policies probably won’t please Isaac Levido.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, will be happy with the number of people who associate him with “working class rights“. Although that number is about the same as those who associate him with “nothing”…