A Whitehall co-conspirator sent Guido these images from inside the Department for Levelling Up this morning. So far, the Public and Commercial Services union have leafletted three floors of the department, though it’s not clear whether they’ve also struck the Home Office yet. This isn’t the first time PCS have done this in recent months. Must be struggling to bring in the dough. That’s the way the cookie crumbles…

Of course there’s nothing stopping union members campaigning in their place of work. Good to know at least someone is in the office today, though…