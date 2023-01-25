He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named Rows Back on Insulting His Own MPs mdi-fullscreen

Labour’s chief spin doctor Matthew Doyle has u-turned on insulting Rosie Duffield over her campaign to protect women’s rights. After being caught bang-to-rights insulting her and saying she should spend more time in her constituency and less time talking to JK Rowling, Doyle told Lobby hacks this lunchtime:

“Rosie Duffield doesn’t spend too much time hanging out with JK Rowling rather than with her constituents.”

While the name of the spokesman in question wasn’t tweeted out by journalists, Guido understands it was Matthew Doyle himself. Awkward…
