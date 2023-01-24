The fruits of the taxpayer’s labours are on full display up in Manchester. The city’s Art Gallery, which along with the Whitworth and Manchester Museum will pocket a cool £4,881,168 over the next three years courtesy of Arts Council England, is already splashing the cash on a host of impressive exhibits. Here are a couple of examples, including a printed-out visa rejection…

The funding is part of the Arts Council National Portfolio. As Guido previously reported, in total, the Arts Council will spend around £1.34 billion in grants in the three years to 2026. In previous years around 80% of these grants came direct from taxpayers, according to the TaxPayers’ Alliance. So the taxpayer is coughing up the cash for a gallery which now features an empty exhibit, supposedly to highlight the “relative absence” of minority women’s art in the collection…

For the old-fashioned types still interested in ‘artwork’ that does at least exist, there’s also a deeply moving piece attacking Priti Patel:

Money well spent…

Hat-tip: Tom Jones