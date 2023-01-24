Some say Starmer’s Labour is too London-centric. North London-centric to be precise. On Saturday, Rachel Reeves delivered a speech to the Fabian Society praising the eugenicist Beatrice Webb as her heroine. That wasn’t the only embarrassing thing in the speech. She referred twice to the Hornsey wind farm development, an exciting prospect for the locals in Hornsey and their near neighbours in Muswell Hill and Hampstead. It falls to Guido to disappoint the citizens of NW twee, Reeves actually meant the Hornsea wind farm development off the Yorkshire coast. Hornsey is in North London, not far from Starmer’s beloved Arsenal Football Club, which is now Labour’s true heartland…