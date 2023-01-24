Columnist Juliet Samuel is transferring from the Telegraph to The Times to take over the column space on the comment pages vacated by the departing David Aaronovitch. One of the sharpest brains in the punditry, she is a regular on heavyweight think tank panels on everything from geopolitics to the dangers of corporate wokery.

It is a return to The Times for the Harvard-educated Juliet. She was previously on their business pages before she switched to the Wall Street Journal, having cut her teeth in financial journalism at City AM. Older readers may recognise her as starting out her journalistic career at Guido back in 2010. She’ll probably be editing The Times around about 2040…