From the news wire: Rishi Sunak has asked his independent ethics adviser to look into the Nadhim Zahawi case, as “clearly in this case there are questions that need answering”.

Downing Street has also released a statement from the PM saying “Integrity and accountability is really important to me”

“Integrity and accountability is really important to me, including in this case, there are questions that need answering and that is why I have asked our independent advisor to get to the bottom of everything – to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts and provide advice to me on Nadim* Zahawi’s compliance with the Ministerial Code. I am pleased Nadim* Zahawi has agreed that approach and has agreed to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

*Yes, No. 10 did inaccurately spell the name of Nadhim Zahawi twice in their statement. Now we get a month of ‘There’s an investigation ongoing and I ask the hon. member to wait for the outcome to be published”…