Sheffield Hallam’s favourite scandal-ridden ex-MP is back with a bang, as Jared O’Mara’s trial entered its first day. The disgraced MP is facing seven counts of expenses fraud, which totalled £28,000, and is appearing alongside his mate and former staffer Gareth Arnold. They have previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. Popcorn at the ready…

Over the course of the day, the court was enlightened with the details of O’Mara’s expenses exuberance. Some of which were expenses claims of over £20,000 made to the IPSA for “Confident About Autism FY”– an autism support charity. The issue is that the organisation doesn’t exist.

The prosecution argued that Jared “will likely seek to blame IPSA, Parliament and his autism” for his discrepancies – we’ve heard that one before. They add that these defences are obviously false. To add insult to taxpayers’ injury, the court also heard of the reasoning behind Jared’s over mighty expense claims. “Extensive cocaine habits” are hard to sustain.