The ULEZ expansion has already riled home county Tory MPs, who are roundly attacking Sadiq Khan’s decision. The move hits any commuters hoping to drive into London – an easy cash cow for City Hall. Now Guido understands the real-world effect of the ULEZ expansion is hitting MPs where it hurts.

Langford Printers is one of the primary providers of headed paper for MPs, with the latest set of expenses data showing that in the months between March and August 2022 alone they received over £13,000 of taxpayer cash to supply both MPs and Lords with stationery to communicate with their constituents.

Guido now hears the expansion of the ULEZ is forcing the company to close shop, much to the chagrin of parliamentary staffers who say they’re “gutted” and left asking “where will we get our paper from?”.

Speaking to Langford Printers this morning, Guido was informed that while a number of issues have to come together to force the company to shut, the ULEZ was the straw the broke the camel’s back. While the owner lives inside the ULEZ, the business is just outside the zone and the £25-a-day charge – £600 a month – is a major contributing factor to the decision, with the company’s vans just six months outside of the permitted ULEZ exception. Maybe this sad story will bring home to Labour MPs the cost of their mayor’s decision…