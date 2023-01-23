Over the weekend, foxbeater-in-chief Jolyon Maugham took a short break from losing in court to try his hand at rock climbing. Who did he bump into? None other than Matt Hancock. The kind of showdown that belongs on the big screen…

Amusing to bump into Matt Hancock at a climbing wall. It was a bit like the scene in Heat where Al Pacino and Robert de Niro meet. (Well, a little bit...) — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) January 22, 2023

A little bit, although Hancock’s team tell Guido the Kimono King didn’t actually have the courage to confront his nemesis. Apparently Matt didn’t even notice him:

“Matt didn’t notice Jolyon at the climbing wall. Maybe, just like De Niro in the climax of ‘Heat’, Jolyon was hiding – to be fair, who can blame him after the GLP’s latest embarrassing loss in the courts last week.”

At least De Niro and Pacino sat down to try settling their differences. Either way, film buffs will remember De Niro ultimately loses at the end. Something Jolyon would, admittedly, know something about…