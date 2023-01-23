Three weeks ago, Geordie Greig took over as editor of The Independent. During his three years at the helm of the Daily Mail, Greig turned the traditionally Tory-backing paper into an anti-Boris headline generator, driven by personal grudges between the two dating back to their time at Eton; from Paterson to Wallpapergate, he hounded the then-PM. Now at The Indy, nothing has changed. In three weeks readers have been bombarded with frontpage splashes about Boris. A counterintuitively obsessive move that only serves to keep him in the minds of voters and therefore better positioned for a comeback…

On the 14th, the paper led with “Loose cannon’ Boris told: Stay out of Ukraine”.

On the 15th we got “‘Johnson for PM’ plot splits warring Tories”.

On the 16th it was “Boris embroiled in new financial row”.

On the 18ththe splash was “Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis warns: Back off, Boris… or you’ll consign Tories to 10 years in the wilderness”

The 21stwas “Voters tell Boris: We don’t want you back in No 10″

Boris ignored Greig’s warning of the 14th and turned up in Ukraine yesterday for a triumphant reunion with Zelenskyy.

The Telegraph, Express, Times, Mail, Metro and Guardian all splashed with the photos of his visit today. Oddly for the Boris-obsessed Independent, there’s no mention of the visit.

Geordie Greig may not have wanted Boris to go to Ukraine – judging from these vox pops at the weekend however, it’s clear Ukrainians did…