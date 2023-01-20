Sir Keir Calls His Flagship Policy a “Sticking Plaster”

Whilst Sir Keir is out in Davos, schmoozing global elites, he’s been bringing out all his usual party tricks of political point scoring, cosying up to Europe and changing his mind on his own positions. Starmer was speaking at a panel yesterday called “Repowering the World”, where he pledged an end to North Sea investment and, of course, took the opportunity to hit out at Rishi for not making the 700-mile flight to the ski resort. Captain Hindsight also reared his head again, this time over the Government’s approach to the energy crisis:

“We have capped, frozen, energy bills for the vast majority of people across the country and we’ve funded that with a form of windfall tax on oil and gas companies, particularly in the North Sea. But that is only a short-term solution, it’s what I call a sticking plaster solution”

For co-conspirators suffering with short-term memory loss, these were the very policies he was repeatedly championing just months ago.

Sir Keir had a lot to say about the EU, he’s been repeating calls for closer trading relations and regulatory alignment – read more red tape. Though he’s not touching free movement or single market membership with a barge pole. If there’s one thing we know about Sir Keir, he always sticks to his pledges…

His Brussels charm offensive seems to be working, the i splashes with the claim that the EU is “aching” for PM Starmer, quoting remainiac heartthrob Guy Verhofstadt. That’ll go down well in the Red Wall.