They’ve been trading verbal blows for over a year, and now Lee Anderson is really laying down the gauntlet. The Red Wall Rottweiler has challenged Steve Bray to a charity boxing match to settle their differences once and for all, offering Bray a high-stakes, three-round fight for the Westminster heavyweight championship. All for a good cause: Anderson wants to fundraise for a suicide prevention charity.

Speaking on Chopper’s Politics podcast, Anderson set out the rules:

“He had a go at my weight. This is a man who was quite clearly out of condition. I’m trying to do something about it, but here is a challenge. He is a nuisance. And I’ve got a challenge for him: Meet me in the boxing ring. Let’s do three rounds. And if I win, he never protests out there again. And if he wins, I’ll go and protest with him… It is a boxing match, Queensbury rules. Gloves on, for charity. Let’s do some fundraising.”

This has been on Lee’s mind for a while. He first floated the idea to Guido during the summer, at the height of their rivalry, although ultimately decided against it at the time. Looks like he’s since had a change of heart. Bray says he’ll “think about it”. What’s there to think about? Lace up those gloves…