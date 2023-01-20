Antisemitism campaigner and comedian David Baddiel has weighed in on the latest row around a Welsh Labour Minister. Julie Morgan, Deputy Minister for Social Services, sponsored a vigil dedicated to “remembering all”, which paid tribute to holocaust victims who were “Gypsies, Roma and Travellers” – yet forgot to mention Jewish people. This is despite Jewish victims outnumbering Roma and Sinti by 30:1.

Baddiel tweeted that Morgan’s actions foster an attitude implying Jews “deny other victims of the Holocaust”, adding it’s a form of “softcore Holocaust denial”.

This also fosters an attitude, which I see on here from antisemites, implying Jews deny - which they don't - other victims of Nazism, in order to own the atrocity (a ridiculous idea, given the numbers). It's a form of what @deborahlipstadt calls softcore Holocaust denial. pic.twitter.com/wEWa71LgCd — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 19, 2023

This must be an error of omission, rather than deliberate, surely? Julie is yet to make amends…