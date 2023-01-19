Boris Named Honorary “Citizen of Kyiv” in Davos

This morning, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko presented Boris with an honorary “Citizen of Kyiv” medal to recognise the former PM’s work in supporting Ukraine since the start of the war. The latest in a long line of accolades the Ukrainian people have bestowed on him…

Writing on Telegram, Klitschko said:

“As Prime Minister of Great Britain, Johnson did everything possible to help Ukraine. And continues to support us and convince the civilised world of the necessary support.”

Later, in front of a packed audience at the Ukrainian Breakfast 2023 event, Boris once again reinforced the need to continue backing the country against Russian aggression, including with tanks. Making it clear the West shouldn’t be threatened by Putin’s posturing…

“I say focus on Ukraine and not Putin. Putin is not going to use Nuclear weapons. What we must do is support Zelenskyy and Ukraine. Give them the tanks, there is nothing to be lost… [Putin] is like the fat boy in Dickens. He wants to make our flesh creep.”

At the same event, Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland chimed in: “this puck is going to Ukrainian victory, so let’s skate there. Let’s make it happen as quickly as possible.” Without skipping a beat, Boris added: “tell Putin to get the puck out of Ukraine”…