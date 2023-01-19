Trans Activists’ Tasteless Anti-Starmer Smear Hard to Swallow

In the latest update from the “be kind” tolerance brigade, trans protesters outside Downing Street had some choice words for Sir Keir too last night. The activists were protesting against the government blocking Sturgeon’s controversial trans bill. Though – for the grievous crime of opposing sex changes for children – their attention soon turned to the Labour leader, repeating the call “Keir Starmer eat sh*t”. Although Guido is not without scepticism of Starmer, their use of language certainly leaves a bad taste in the mouth.