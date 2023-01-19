In news that may take co-conspirators back to Labour’s 2020 leadership contest, Lisa Nandy has broken from Keir Starmer on the issue of trans rights. Speaking to Times Radio, the Shadow Cabinet minister undermined Sir Keir’s stance that children shouldn’t transition medically. Nandy criticised the “bureaucracy” and “hurdles” that prevented a trans 13 year-old in her constituency getting treatment. When pressed on whether a teenager could self-certify, she said:

“I think they deserve to be taken seriously. 18 is largely the age where we believe that young people become adults and can make decisions for themselves. But we do have, we do have inconsistencies in the law in this country. We believe, for example, that there are certain things that you can do at the age of 12, like the age of criminal responsibility”

On this rare occasion, Guido is siding with Starmer.