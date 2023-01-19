Shadow DCMS Secretary Lucy Powell may have been hoping that with Labour 20 points ahead in the polls, she might be able to go home in the evening and put her feet up. Unfortunately it appears her time around the dinner table is not proving as relaxing as she may have expected… given her own husband is currently slamming Labour’s NHS proposals.

Lucy Powell’s husband, James Williamson, is an A&E doctor, and an officer of the Socialist Health Association. According to his SHA biography, Dr Williamson believes A&E to be a “particularly socialist form of healthcare“.

Despite Labour’s lead, Williamson’s SHA group slammed Wes Streeting last week over his plans to use private providers to ease the burden on the NHS. In a statement on the 11th January, the Socialist Health Association wrote it was “beyond disappointing” to hear of Labour’s new NHS plans, adding it is “shameful that the Shadow Cabinet [which includes the wife of one of their board] has failed to stand shoulder to shoulder with health unions in demanding fair pay.”

Powell’s husband also damned her shadow cabinet colleagues – Streeting and Yvette Cooper – for accepting donations with links to private healthcare.

“Streeting accepted a £15,000 donation from hedge fund manager John Armitage. Mr Armitage’s fund owns shares worth more than half a billion dollars in UnitedHealth. UnitedHealth is America’s largest health insurer. It has spent millions of dollars lobbying US politicians against healthcare reform through seven different lobbying forms … It is therefore also beyond disappointing to see that Wes Streeting has accepted a further £60,000 from MPM Connect. Wes Streeting and the other recipients funds from MPM Connect (including Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Mayor Dan Jarvis) should urgently confirm just what MPM Connect does; the terms under which they accepted a total of £340,000 from MPM Connect; just what MPM Connect expects in return; and whether its “investments in the employment sector” include further NHS outsourcing. Accepting donations from private companies interested in NHS outsourcing creates an apparent conflict of interest, and undermines public confidence in Labour’s commitment to rebuilding a publicly owned and provided NHS”

None of this is surprising from a hard-left group that once wrote, “we are all Corbynites now.” It is, nonetheless, rather awkward for Lucy Powell…