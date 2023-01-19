Progressive heroine Jacinda Ardern is resigning as New Zealand’s Prime Minister saying “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple”. After denying rumours she was set to quit for months, she has announced she is quitting. Despite saying she wants to be remembered for kindness and compassion she will be remembered for implementing some of the harshest lockdown measures outside Communist China. Yet excess mortality in New Zealand has been running at about 10% above normal, with Covid peaking as the leading cause of death last July.

Her New Zealand Labor Party is tanking in polling, the country is on the brink of recession and inflation is the highest it has been for a generation. Jacinda leaves New Zealand with the lowest business confidence in the OECD…