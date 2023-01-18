WATCH: Sunak Attacks Starmer’s Lack of Principles

PMQs this week again focused on – surprise, surprise – strikes and the state of the NHS. Rishi remonstrated on his new minimum service level legislation, before rounding off his performance with one well-targeted attack line:

“When it comes to the honourable gentleman, he isn’t just for the free movement of people. He’s also got the free movement of principles.”

As the Home Secretary nodded on enthusiastically, the mood of Tory MPs was surmised by one jeer from the green benches. “Another one lost, Keir”…