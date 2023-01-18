Guido can reveal George Eustice is the latest MP to announce they will not be standing at the next general election. In an email to members of the Camborne and Redruth Conservative association, association chair Geoff Penhaligon confirmed the news, with Eustice himself saying it has been “a difficult decision”:

“Dear Member, It is with a very heavy heart and deep sadness that I have to inform you that I have just received the following Email from George. George will be a great loss to this Constituency and to Cornwall as a whole, during his time as a Member of Parliament for CRCA he has achieved a lot and improved the lives of many. Having spoken at length to him about this he will still continue to serve us right up until the next General Election. There will now be a procedure to follow in finding a new Candidate to represent us at the next General Election, this will take a while but I have already started to make enquiries and will keep you all updated. But in the meantime we must all put on a united front and be proud of what this Association has achieved…”

Eustice is the sixteenth Tory MP to announce they’re calling it quits before the election…

The latest forecast from UK Polling Report gives an idea of the electoral challenge he faced at the general election:

Read Eustice’s letter to his constituency assoication below: