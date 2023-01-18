Extinction Rebellion End Ceasefire After Just 18 Days

Extinction Rebellion has broken its New Year’s resolution after just 18 days. Having made a “controversial resolution” at the end of the year to stop vandalising property, glueing themselves to the road, and wasting everyone’s time, today they fell off the wagon and returned to their bad habits. Never make a promise you can’t keep…

A group of protesters showed up outside the Home Office this afternoon, armed with black paint and ponchos, to prat about on the pavement and scream like children. Even treating pedestrians to a strange, ritualistic dance…

To be fair, they did also promise to “stand together and become impossible to ignore” this year. Living up to that part, at least…