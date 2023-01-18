Guido has previously reported on Owen Jones raking in the big bucks from his cash-for-access online grifting. Now it seems that even Owen isn’t immune to the cost of living crisis, as his Patreon subscriber numbers have since plummeted. He’s currently sat on 1,000 patrons, down from a peak of 1,942 – a decrease of around 49%. Based on the cost of his lower tier subscriptions of £3-10 per month (they range up to £100), Owen’s losing out between £2,800 and £9,420 per month. Shilling for Jez doesn’t go down so well when Sir Keir is riding high in the polls…

Owen’s pockets aren’t the only thing taking a hit from his haemorrhaging donations. His ego also seems to have sustained some bruising as he’s since switched his Patreon stats to private.

Although the champagne socialist may soon have to switch to Prosecco, he can still count on his 1,000 patrons to bring in at least £36,000 per year. This is in addition to the book royalties, Guardian column and YouTube revenue. Poor Owen…