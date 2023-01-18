Andrew Bridgen’s apology deadline for Matt Hancock has come and gone, and still Matt’s tweet remains online. Bridgen gave Hancock three days to atone for his “defamatory tweet falsely alleging that [he is] antisemitic“, or face the wrath of his lawyers. That was last Friday…

Hancock’s team say they’ve still heard nothing from Bridgen or his learned friends, and Bridgen claims he’s heard nothing in return from Matt. Perhaps they will meet face-to-face now Bridgen’s suspension has expired. Although it doesn’t look like anything’s about to change soon: Hancock’s team told Guido Matt won’t be apologising anyway…