WATCH: Shapps Apologises for Airbrushing Boris Out of Picture

Grant Shapps has apologised for that mysterious photo that appeared on Twitter last week, finally denying his involvement in a Stalinist purge of the ex-PM. Speaking in the Commons this afternoon, Shapps said:

“I saw that I inadvertently airbrushed him out of a picture on Twitter last week. I think my team were confused: I simply told the team he needs hair-brushing, not airbrushing. No one did more to progress space than the right honourable gentleman as Prime Minister, and although that space launch wasn’t successful last week, it is I know the start of a very important new sector for this country… “

No gulag for Boris after all…