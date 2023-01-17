Given the current state of the Conservative Party’s polling, even safe seats are now under threat. Though the people of Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner can rest easy in the knowledge that their Liberal Democrat candidate is also well up to the job. Ian Rex-Hawkes is standing for the seat and boasts some resounding endorsements. One goes on to say:

“You have the moral integrity and high standards in all aspects of the requirements of your potential constituents. You will stand up to injustice and defend those deemed to have had injustice against them. You are committed to environmental change and to look after the less well off in society.”

With words like this plastered on his website, co-conspirators could be forgiven for thinking they came from a big beast of liberal politics. The source was, in fact, his own mother.

Ian’s impressive endorsements don’t end there. His website publicises praise from his brother, aunt, jū jūtsu instructor as well as two former co-workers. And perhaps the biggest name of the lot… “Anonymous”.

In addition to his self-publicised sycophancy, Ian’s site includes blog posts and links to his podcast. He’s quick to criticise Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, saying he “should no longer be allowed to serve as an MP”; Ed Davey‘s own dealings must have slipped his mind. His podcast is also a must-listen. His exclusive guests: all family members…