Guido’s glad to see Angela Rayner is now firmly on the side of taxpayers. Her incredulous reaction to Boris’s slap-up dinner in New York reveals a refreshing new attitude for the shadow deputy Prime Minister. At last, she’s promising to treat taxpayers’ money “with the respect it deserves”…

“Taxpayers have been left picking up the bill for the last two Prime Ministers’ excesses. While families are sick with worry struggling to make ends meet, this waste of public money is obscene […] Liz Truss must explain why her departmental procurement card was used to shell out for this banquet at the British people’s expense and come clean on her own involvement. Today’s Conservatives spend taxpayers’ money with reckless abandon while Labour will treat it with the respect it deserves.”

Boris’s dinner – an entourage of 24 civil servants and staff, on an official visit accompanying the Prime Minister – cost £4,445.07, or £177.80 a head. Labour claim that figure is enough to feed ten primary school children for an entire year.

£177.80 also just so happens to be £71.20 less than the £249 Angie spent on a brand new pair of AirPods Pro, courtesy of the taxpayer. Apparently they were necessary because “on average I use [them] four hours a day now on Zooms”. So necessary she then almost immediately lost them. That’s a lot of school meals…