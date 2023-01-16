This morning the government and Electoral Commission have launched a website to apply for a voter ID card, ahead of the ID requirement coming into force for local elections in May. The deadline is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April, and is only intended for the tiny number of UK voters who don’t already have a passport, driver’s licence or concessionary travel passes. Hardly the fascistic end to democracy being claimed by certain lefties…

The move has inexplicably been slammed as racist by woke campaign groups, who rely on the law of low expectations to argue BAME groups are more likely not to have any of the above three forms of ID, and so may be locked out of the democratic system.

To see just how racist the new system is, Guido applied for one of the new Voter IDs via the government website, using a stopwatch to time the process from stop to start.

All that’s required is a passport-style photo, and you National Insurance number. With neither of these prepared in advance before starting the online form, Guido still managed to whizz through it in just three minutes and 18 seconds. All you need to know are your name and address. To argue ethnic minorities are unable to do this frankly seems racist…