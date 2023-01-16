In the latest update, law-breaking nuisance-maker Steve Bray has decided to turn legal fire on Lee Anderson, after horrific, traumatising footage emerged last week of the MP taking the professional protester’s hat for all of 30 seconds. In a statement on social media, Bray said:

“[I have] made a report to the Metropolitan Police regarding an incident that happened on Wednesday 11th January outside Portcullis Hose involving a Conservative member of Parliament”

Guido’s unsure precisely what Bray hopes the police will do, other than advise he stops harassing MPs. In response, Lee Anderson tells Guido:

“I can confirm that the incident was not an acceptance of full time job by this professional nuisance known as Dave.”

No comment on that last jibe…