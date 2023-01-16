Famously cash-strapped Boris has signed up to write his memoirs of No. 10 with HarperCollins, a press release has just announced. While no publication date has been set – very wise given Boris’s notorious slapdash approach to deadlines – it promises to be “a Prime Ministerial memoir like no other”.

HarperCollins Chief Executive Arabella Pike adds:

“I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.”

We don’t know how much HarperCollins paid for the rights, though we’ll surely see the advance payment in Boris’s register of interests. Guido feels sorry for Hodder & Stoughton, who are still waiting on Boris to complete his autobiography of Shakespeare – named “The Riddle of Genius“. Knowing Boris, he may just keep that title and reattribute it to his autobiography, given the tragically Shakespearian nature of his downfall…