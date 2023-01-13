Guido hears a re-selection meeting at Daniel Kawczynski’s local association – Shrewsbury and Atcham (SACA) – descended into farce last night, with the Chairman, the Treasurer, and another executive officer all resigning their posts. According to sources, there was “strong attempt” to move to de-select Kawczynski, though it ultimately failed.

Guido’s got a hold of the now ex-Chairman David Roberts’ resignation letter, sent today to members, and he doesn’t exactly mince his words. He says the behaviour of one participant left him “utterly horrified”, adding “Shouting down members and not letting people with an alternative view speak is not democracy and not at all how I had planned that the meeting would be handled.”

He also claims “SACA has been held together with elastic bands and blue tac for the last few years“, and the Tories are “meant to be a party of inclusion so to see the division that last night’s meeting has caused leaves me with a huge sense of failure”. Happy families…

Read David Roberts’ full letter below: