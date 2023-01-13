Guido hears a re-selection meeting at Daniel Kawczynski’s local association – Shrewsbury and Atcham (SACA) – descended into farce last night, with the Chairman, the Treasurer, and another executive officer all resigning their posts. According to sources, there was “strong attempt” to move to de-select Kawczynski, though it ultimately failed.
Guido’s got a hold of the now ex-Chairman David Roberts’ resignation letter, sent today to members, and he doesn’t exactly mince his words. He says the behaviour of one participant left him “utterly horrified”, adding “Shouting down members and not letting people with an alternative view speak is not democracy and not at all how I had planned that the meeting would be handled.”
He also claims “SACA has been held together with elastic bands and blue tac for the last few years“, and the Tories are “meant to be a party of inclusion so to see the division that last night’s meeting has caused leaves me with a huge sense of failure”. Happy families…
Read David Roberts’ full letter below:
“Dear Member,
I write to you following last nights meeting to inform you that I will be not be standing for re election as your Chairman again. My tenure will either come to an end at the AGM in May or in August when SACA is dissolved but I will certainly not continue after that. The reason for the 2 dates is to give plenty of time for my replacement to be found.
When I was first elected over 2 years ago it was for a 3 year term which to my mind is quite long enough. The other reason that I won’t be standing again is that I have been utterly horrified by a number of things in the last 2 days.
1. I was informed on Wednesday at 2.00, very nicely by Val Mant for whom I have a lot of respect that I would not be chairing the meeting last night as the area team were taking over as directed by central office. This I thought showed little or no respect for the SACA officer team or particularly to me, but I bowed to their judgement.
2. I was utterly horrified by the behaviour of Kris Murphy at the meeting last night, who I thought handled himself appallingly. Shouting down members and not letting people with an alternative view speak is not democracy and not at all how I had planned that the meeting would be handled. SACA has been held together with elastic bands and blue tac for the last few years and he blew it in under an hour. This will have severe consequences for the association for which I am deeply regretful.
3. We are meant to be a party of inclusion so to see the division that last night’s meeting has caused leaves me with a huge sense of failure so now is the time for someone else to take up the mantle and take the party on into the future which for the new association will be a huge challenge but one that with unity is easily surmountable. As many have said before “divided we fall”.
Whilst I am not leaving immediately I wish you all well for the future and particularly Daniel who has got a massive challenge in front of him but who will no doubt be relieved that my early morning phone calls will becoming to an end shortly. Best Wishes
Regards,
David Roberts”